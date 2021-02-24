Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.19 and last traded at $91.15. 1,077,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 702,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

