HyperCash (HC) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $43.90 million and $14.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,286.74 or 0.99709905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.83 or 0.00483161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00877923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00283532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00133144 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002010 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,059,633 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars.

