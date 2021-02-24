Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.