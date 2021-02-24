Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces $0.32 Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. 582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,021. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.