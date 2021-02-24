Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of HY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

