i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 115,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -852.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

