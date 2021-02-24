Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.31

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 11502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

