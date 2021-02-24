Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.12

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDEA opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.88. The firm has a market cap of £685.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

