Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.45. 29,106,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 55,973,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

