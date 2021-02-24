iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.19. iFresh shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -3.11.

Get iFresh alerts:

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter.

About iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.