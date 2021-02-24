iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



