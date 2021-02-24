iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.