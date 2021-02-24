Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,891 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of KR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 270,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,731. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

