Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,856,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.47. 102,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,937. The firm has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.