Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 219.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,327. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

