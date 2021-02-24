Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.42 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 220.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 146,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,606. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

