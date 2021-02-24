Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

