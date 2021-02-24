Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.94. 28,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,471. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.