Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Down to $215.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81), but opened at GBX 200 ($2.61). Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of £57.57 million and a PE ratio of 165.38.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

