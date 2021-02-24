Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €61.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($70.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.54 and its 200 day moving average is €47.41.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

