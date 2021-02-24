Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,010. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.