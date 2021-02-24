Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.92

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.92 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 133.20 ($1.74). Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,108,139 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INDV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £939.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

