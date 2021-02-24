Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 5,595,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,221. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,208 shares of company stock worth $2,798,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

