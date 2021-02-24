Ink Price Down 7% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $571,196.66 and approximately $101,653.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

