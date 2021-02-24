Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

