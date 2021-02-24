INO COIN Price Hits $5.91 on Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00011888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

