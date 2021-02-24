Insider Buying: Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Insider Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £71,630 ($93,585.05).

LON:EDIN opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 26.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 594.75 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

