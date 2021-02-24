Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 6,944 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 816.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.