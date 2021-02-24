Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells 91,095 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 2,661,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -451.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,715,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

