Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,559,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

