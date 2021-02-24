Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 7,799 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,235. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

