Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $31.89. 109,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 83,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.