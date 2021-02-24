Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 592.60 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.07 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

