Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.36. The company had a trading volume of 739,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,616. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

