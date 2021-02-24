Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

