Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 66,218 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

