Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.