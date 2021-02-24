InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,174.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,174 ($67.60) and last traded at GBX 5,144 ($67.21), with a volume of 96124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,110 ($66.76).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,855.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,494.65. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

