Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock remained flat at $$78.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.