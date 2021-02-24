IntriCon (IIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IIN opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

