Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

INTU traded up $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.77.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

