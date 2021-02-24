Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.593-4.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.05. 84,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

