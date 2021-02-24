Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $407.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $407.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.73.

Intuit stock opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

