Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS remained flat at $$23.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $23.63.

