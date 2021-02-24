Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

