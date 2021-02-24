Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

PIO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 23,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,955. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

