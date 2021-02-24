Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

