Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stake Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.