Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC)

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$41.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/14/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.52 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.17. The company had a trading volume of 136,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,492. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

