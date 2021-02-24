Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 173 call options.

Freshpet stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.